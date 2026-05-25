Eads: Memorial Day brings remembrance

Memorial Day provides our community with a meaningful moment to pause and honor the service members who gave their lives to protect our freedoms. As families across Denton County gather for the long weekend—whether spending time on our lakes, enjoying outdoor activities, or simply being together—it’s important to remember the profound purpose behind this day.

While Veterans Day recognizes all who have served in our nation’s military, Memorial Day honors the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defending our freedoms.

Memorial Day serves as a solemn reminder that the freedoms we enjoy have come at a cost, the sacrifice of life for others. As we have the privilege to be with family and friends this holiday weekend, we also pause to remember and honor the courage, sacrifice, and service of those who gave their lives for our country.

Communities across southern Denton County will honor fallen service members with Memorial Day ceremonies and observances on Monday, May 25, including the following events:

Flower Mound — Memorial Day Ceremony, 9 a.m., Senior Center, 2701 W. Windsor Drive.

— Memorial Day Ceremony, 9 a.m., Senior Center, 2701 W. Windsor Drive. Lewisville — Memorial Day observance, 8:30 a.m., Veterans Memorial in front of Lewisville City Hall.

— Memorial Day observance, 8:30 a.m., Veterans Memorial in front of Lewisville City Hall. Trophy Club — Memorial Day Ceremony, 10 a.m., Medlin Cemetery, 1130 Trophy Club Drive.

Lewisville will also host its annual Decoration/Memorial Day event at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Old Hall Cemetery, 1200 McGee Lane.