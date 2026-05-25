Edmondson: Informed or influenced? A warning for voters

Are you as sick as I am of all the political drama hitting mailboxes, television and phones with both texts and emails?

Does that sound odd coming from an elected official who has been through multiple campaign cycles? But in addition to being an elected official, I am also a voter who takes casting a ballot very seriously and does considerable research on the candidates before endorsing or voting.

I have noticed a disturbing trend in the last few election cycles, growing to a despicable high in 2026: Rather than discussing what a candidate will do if elected (or re-elected) to public office, the campaigns are more often attacks on other candidates, frequently using inflammatory or vague language. Most of these claims can be investigated by voters (checking voting records, for example, or by demanding proof of the accusations from the candidates’ supporters.)

But increasingly, we voters have busy lives and perhaps don’t know exactly what sources to check or how to reach them. So, many voters end up relying on “slate cards,” campaign tools which have proliferated exponentially since the legislature voted to allow campaign material into the voting booths several years ago.

After all, if you are a typical busy voter, why not forget individual research and just grab a slate card which tells you how to vote? These slate cards are easy to read and are allowed in the voting booths. This is a “pay-to-play” campaign tactic that rarely, if ever, discloses who is deciding which candidates are featured on the slate card (candidates who contribute money toward the slate card will be included and “recommended.” Thus, the term “pay to play”).

The slate cards always have an impressive PAC (Political Action Committee) sponsor which is registered with the Texas Ethics Committee. That’s an easy task, and no listing of officers, members, etc. is required to be published with the disclaimer, just the PAC name. Recently there were more than two dozen different PACs mailing into North Texas mailboxes with names including: Denton County Patriots Fund, Central Texas Conservatives, Texas Patriot Press, The Link Letter (a for-profit political slate mailer).

Some of our neighboring counties are also there, like Wise County Conservatives and Dallas County Conservatives.

And even the Sweet Tea Patriots PAC, which could be from anywhere in Dixie! So, which one(s) would you choose to take advice from?

There are just a handful of people who share the same extreme views making the endorsement decisions for these PACs, and there is likely much overlap among them. You wouldn’t know most of them, but they are influencing voters, possibly including even yours and/or your neighbors.

Although we are all suffering from Election Fatigue (the campaigns won’t be over until after the November General Election), it’s only a few months until the campaigns will begin for the 2028 Primary cycle. And as that cycle commences, let’s all resolve to become better informed voters, not letting others whom we don’t even know manipulate our vote. Your vote is very precious so please be sure it’s an informed vote truly reflecting YOUR views.

Next time, plan to be an “in” voter – informed rather than influenced.