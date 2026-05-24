Denton County Transportation Authority secures federal funding for bus expansion 

Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) has successfully acquired $2,295,000 in federal funding from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) through its Buses and Bus Facilities Competitive Program. With this funding, DCTA will purchase three new 35-foot diesel buses as part of its goal to enhance transit services across the region.

“Receiving this grant is a significant milestone for DCTA and our commitment to providing efficient and reliable public transportation,” said CEO of DCTA, Paul Cristina. “These new buses will not only increase our capacity to serve the community, but they also align with our ongoing efforts to enhance mobility options for residents.”

The addition of these buses will enable DCTA to streamline fixed-route services in Denton, allowing strategic reallocation of GoZone On-Demand resources to its member cities of Highland Village and Lewisville. These changes will increase service availability in those two cities and build on the successes seen in the first phase of the Intermediate Service Plan (ISP) initiative, where that strategy was first introduced. That decision led to double-digit year-over-year growth in GoZone ridership in Highland Village and Lewisville.

“We are dedicated to making data-driven decisions that enhance our transit system,” continued Cristina. “By focusing on moving the maximum number of people with the resources we have, we demonstrate our commitment to being responsible stewards of the funds provided by our member cities to deliver services they need and want.”

As DCTA continues to expand its services and improve transportation options, this funding will play a crucial role in fostering growth and accessibility across Denton County.

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