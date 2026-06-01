Denton ISD to offer free summer meals for students

Denton ISD students are out for the summer, but they can still receive meals from the district.

Students can visit eight campuses for a free lunch and seven campuses for a free breakfast until Thursday, July 23 or Friday, July 24.

“Denton ISD Child Nutrition is pleased to offer free summer meals for all children aged 18 and under,” said the district in a statement. “We are serving breakfast and lunch at select campuses throughout the summer. No sign-up, registration or paperwork is required. Simply show up and eat!”

The program started on Tuesday, offering kids meals they can eat at campuses around Denton ISD.

All campuses offer breakfast and lunch except Bettye Myers Middle School, which will only offer lunch from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. starting Monday. Myers will serve lunch Monday thru Thursday and the last day it will serve meals will be Monday, June 8.

The campuses Bell, Hodge, Alexander and Rodriguez will all serve breakfast and lunch Monday thru Thursday from 9-9:30 a.m. and noon to 12:30 p.m., respectively.

These campuses’ last day to serve summer meals will be Thursday, July 23.

McMath, Strickland and Newton Rayzor will serve breakfast and lunch Monday thru Friday, but at earlier times.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

These campuses’ last day to serve summer meals will be Friday, July 24.

According to the district, all children 18 years of age and under can receive meals at no cost.

The meals must be eaten on site, but no registration is needed.