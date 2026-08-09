Flower Mound Mayor’s Message – August 2026

There’s something about August that feels like a fresh start… The backpacks come out, alarm clocks are set earlier, football fields are filled with activity, and our local high school bands fill the air with their game-day music lineups. There is a shift into higher gear, whether you’re a student beginning a new school year, a parent juggling new schedules, or a resident looking for ways to become more involved. This is a time to reconnect!

One of the best ways to make a difference is by serving on one of Flower Mound’s boards or commissions, such as our Animal Services Board, Historical Commission, Parks Board, Planning and Zoning Commission and so many others. Applications are open now and will be accepted through Aug. 30. These volunteer positions give residents a direct voice in helping to shape the future of our Town. You can apply at flowermound.gov/boardsandcommissions.

Argyle ISD students return on Tuesday, Aug. 11, and Lewisville ISD students return on Wednesday, Aug. 12. We’re fortunate to have 11 outstanding School Resource Officers (SROs) serving Flower Mound schools. Beyond helping to keep our campuses safe, our SROs are always available to listen, encourage, and support students. We want every family to know that their doors are always open. You can learn more about our SROs at flowermound.gov/SROs.

With the return to school, traffic will increase and school buses will be back on our roads, so please remember that drivers in all lanes and in both directions must come to a complete stop when approaching a school bus with their STOP sign extended. This applies to a two-way street or a highway with a center turn lane. The rules are different if there’s a median. In that instance, only motorists on the side of the road where the bus is located have to stop, while cars on the other side of the road may continue driving.

Road safety is important at any time, and with the return to school, our Police Department has another crucial role – staffing the crossing guards who keep an extra eye on safety at school crosswalks. You can find a map of crossing guard locations at flowermound.gov/crossingguards. On that page, you can also find more information about applying to be a crossing guard if you’re interested. Please note, LISD has changed the start times for its middle and high schools. As a result, the times when school zones near the affected campuses are active will shift to reflect those changes. LISD middle schools will now be active weekdays from 7:20-8:30 a.m. and 3:25-4:20 p.m. School zones near LISD high schools will be active weekdays from 7:55-9:05 a.m. and 4-4:55 p.m.

With the return-to-school schedules and opportunities to get involved in our community, I know you’ll be ready to let loose and have fun for a date night, friends’ night out, or just an opportunity to meet people while also supporting a wonderful cause! Consider coming to Santa Cops Casino Night hosted by the FMPD and the FMPD Citizens Academy Alumni Association. This event will be held at our Courtyard by Marriott on Saturday, Aug. 29 from 6-10 p.m. Proceeds help provide Christmas Gifts for families in need during the holidays. It is such a big program that fundraising starts early, and you can be part of this. You can find more information and purchase tickets at flowermound.gov/santacops.

I look forward to seeing everyone out and about in August, and hopefully we’ll get some relief from the heat soon. I wish you all a great school year, and please thank our police officers when you see them for all that they do to bring safety and community togetherness to our great Town.