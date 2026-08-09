Around Argyle – August 2026

One of the things I enjoy most about serving as mayor of our small town is seeing neighbors become friends.

Sometimes that happens over coffee at a Town Hall meeting. Sometimes it happens while cheering for our kids at the football game. Sometimes it happens at church or at one of our community events.

That’s what makes Argyle special. And we’re working hard to preserve the small-town connections that brought so many of us here in the first place.

Working on traffic together

As we move toward the fall, you’ll notice a lot of activity around town.

Capital improvements and road projects continue moving forward, commercial development continues to take shape, and our mayor and town council remains focused on planning responsibly for Argyle’s future while protecting the character of our community.

Growth is exciting, but it also comes with important conversations. One of those conversations continues to be traffic, particularly as Argyle ISD considers future school facilities. We appreciate the many residents who have attended our recent Town Hall meetings and shared thoughtful feedback regarding traffic and safety.

Myself and town council have been considering tangible ways we can help with traffic, including possible new stop signs on Old Justin Road and eventual new traffic lights in at strategic intersections. We are in the planning stages to extend Gateway Boulevard from FM 407 to Crawford Road, adding roundabouts in strategic locations in town, and adding a few new digital speed-reading signs like others you see on our already-congested roads.

Meanwhile, TxDOT plans to start construction on the widening of Hwy 377 this fall. This will be a long project (39 months expected for start-to-completion), and it will span the entire length of Argyle.

Thank you for showing up and sharing your input. You spoke and we listened.

The response to our neighborhood Town Hall meetings has been outstanding.

Residents have asked excellent questions, offered valuable ideas and, perhaps most importantly, spent time getting to know one another. Government works best when citizens are engaged.

We’ll continue offering opportunities like these because informed communities make stronger communities. Our next Town Hall meeting will be on Aug. 11 at 5 p.m.

Town receives high marks for finances

The Town recently received an AA+ rating for how we manage our finances. This is a significant accolade for a small town. This means we are in good financial standings, remain transparent and responsible with our taxpayers’ dollars, and places Argyle in a good position as we look toward eventually building our new police station. Did you know our current police station is in a former laundromat?

Celebrating Argyle’s History: The Argyle Jubilee

This November, Argyle will celebrate something we’ve never officially celebrated before—our Town’s birthday.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, we’ll recognize the day in 1881 when the first locomotive arrived in Argyle and our community officially began to take shape. Together with help from the Argyle Business Association, we are planning what we hope becomes an annual Argyle tradition celebrating our history, our hometown spirit and the people who have built this wonderful community over the past 145 years.

This first-time community festival, which we are naming The Argyle Jubilee, is set to feature live bands, vendors, children’s entertainment, wine and beer garden, and even an Arbor Day-themed tree giveaway. Interested in being part of it? Call me, or call the Argyle Business Association (940-965-1676; [email protected]).

I hope you’ll make plans to join us as we celebrate Argyle.