Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

A Lewisville man known as the “Lewisville Thong Man” made an appearance at LA Fitness in Highland Village. When a gym manager told him he was making other patrons uncomfortable, he exposed himself. Officers gave him a new title instead: Criminally Trespassed.

Another call from LA Fitness sent officers searching for an employee’s vehicle after two gymgoers on guest passes allegedly stole the keys from the basketball court and drove off. The employee’s ride was eventually recovered in Farmers Branch.

Two familiar troublemakers returned to TJ Maxx. The pair allegedly attempted to steal more than $3,000 worth of merchandise before officers stopped them in their tracks.

Another vehicle was stolen from a fitness center, this time at Planet Fitness. Two suspects allegedly took a man’s wallet and keys from an unlocked locker before driving away in his vehicle. Officers quickly tracked down the car in a nearby parking lot, putting the brakes on the heist.

Police were called after a resident’s ex-boyfriend refused to let the relationship stay in the past. The man allegedly continued contacting the woman, sometimes making threats, while his father also reached out to her. Officers advised the suspect, who is on parole, that it was time to move on.

Eggs were flying along FM 2499 as multiple drivers reported their vehicles being pelted. One victim sustained hundreds of dollars in damage. Officers cracked the case after locating a 60-count carton of Walmart eggs and four teenagers nearby.