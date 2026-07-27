Denton nonprofit in need of volunteers to help local children

A Denton nonprofit is in urgent need for volunteers to serve as advocates for local children.

CASA of Denton County sent out a call for volunteers Thursday, looking to help children in a situation of abuse or neglect.

The call comes after CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) said it saw a dramatic surge in new cases.

In July, CASA of Denton County reported 47 new children entering care. As a result, 93 children are currently waiting to be matched with a dedicated CASA volunteer advocate.

The organization said it’s one of the highest numbers it has seen in recent years – and they expect that number will continue to rise as students return to school.

“Every child who enters foster care or services deserves someone whose sole focus is their best interests,” said Debbie Jensen, the executive director of CASA of Denton County. “Our staff are working tirelessly to ensure every child has a voice, but there is simply no substitute for the relationship and consistency a dedicated CASA volunteer provides. Right now, we urgently need more people in our community to step forward.”

Currently, CASA staff are providing advocacy for many children in the area, but staff are unable to offer individualized attention and consistent one-on-one advocacy that a trained volunteer can.

As students return to school in the coming weeks, school professionals often recognize signs of abuse and neglect, starting the process of helping the child.

That higher rate of recognition is a big reason CASA wants to prepare new volunteers now.

According to CASA, volunteers do not need any sort of training, and are appointed by a judge to a child experiencing abuse or neglect. They get to know the child, gather information from everyone involved in the child’s life and make informed recommendation to the court to help ensure the child can safely achieve a permanent home as soon as possible.

In many cases, the organization said, a CASA volunteer becomes the one consistent adult in a system filled with change and uncertainty. Research shows children with an advocate are more likely to receive needed service, perform better in school and find a safe, permanent home.

“Behind every number is a child who deserves to be seen, heard, and supported,” said Michelle Rocha, the development director for CASA of Denton County. “When 93 children are waiting for an advocate, that means 93 children do not yet have someone focused solely on their future. We know our community is full of compassionate, committed people who can make a lasting difference in a child’s life and strengthen our community as a whole. When our children are cared for, we all benefit.”

Volunteers will receive comprehensive training and ongoing support from CASA staff throughout every case.

Community members interested in learning more about becoming volunteer advocate can visit the organization’s website or contact Volunteer Recruiter Bethany Hartung at [email protected].

“Together, our community can ensure every child who has experienced abuse or neglect has a caring adult standing beside them when they need it most,” said CASA.