Legal Talk Texas: Keeping loved ones safe at home

For many families, one of the greatest concerns as parents age is whether they can continue living safely and comfortably in their own home. Fortunately, a variety of healthcare professionals can help older adults maintain their independence and remain in familiar surroundings for as long as possible.

One valuable resource is a physician who provides in-home medical care. By visiting patients where they live, these physicians can better assess the challenges an individual faces on a daily basis and identify services that may be needed. They can also write the medical orders often required by insurance companies to cover home health services and can provide referrals to other professionals who specialize in elder care.

Geriatric care managers play an important role in helping seniors age in place. These professionals evaluate not only the individual but also the home environment to determine what changes or services may be necessary. Their recommendations may include home modifications to reduce fall risks and improve safety. They also assist with care planning, coordinating services among healthcare providers, monitoring medications, and connecting families with community resources.

Social workers are another valuable source of support. While they typically do not perform home evaluations, they are knowledgeable about programs and services available in the community. They can help families locate resources such as meal delivery programs, transportation services, grocery shopping assistance, in-home caregivers, and other forms of support that make it easier for older adults to remain at home.

Helping an aging parent or loved one stay in their home often requires a team effort. Family members, physicians, geriatric care managers, social workers, and other healthcare professionals can work together to create a plan that promotes safety, independence, and quality of life. If you are caring for an elderly family member, speak with their physician about available resources and referrals. With the right support system in place, many seniors can continue enjoying the comfort and familiarity of home for years to come.

Attorney Mandy Williams is an attorney at Hammerle Morris Law Firm, a boutique law firm offering services in estate planning, probate, guardianship, business law, litigation, and real estate. Contact her at (972) 436-9300. This article does not constitute as legal advice.

(Sponsored content)