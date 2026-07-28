Southern Denton County gears up for another school year: events, sales and tax-free weekend

Summer vacation is winding down, and southern Denton County families are preparing for another school year.

While some back-to-school fairs have passed, there are still a few ways for residents to cash in on deals before the first day of class.

Ms. Karen’s Community Closet in Flower Mound is partnering with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Just Serve on Saturday to provide free backpacks for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade.

The backpacks will be filled with school supplies, hoping to help students start the school year strong.

Families can pick up the backpacks and supplies from 9 a.m. to noon at 1100 Stapleton Street in Flower Mound.

According to the organization, sign-ups are not required and one backpack will be supplied per child.

Tanger Outlets is also preparing for the school year with a Back-to-School Bash from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Families can celebrate their students with free activities near Polo Ralph Lauren, get helpful resources for parents and donate school supplies benefiting the Northwest ISD Education Foundation.

The following weekend, from Aug. 7-9, visitors can take advantage of tax-free weekend for any last-minute school supplies.

According to Tanger, sales tax will be taken off all clothing and footwear purchases individually priced at $100 or less. Shoppers can also continue to donate school supplies in the Stuff the Bus Donation Drive through Sunday, Aug. 9.

Tanger will offer up to 25% off top brands like Old Navy, Gap, Hey Dude, Vineyard Vines, Skechers and Crocs.

Denton ISD wrapped up its back-to-school fairs Saturday and, according to the district, served about 5,000 families.

“When our community supports our schools, we create a powerful foundation for student success,” said Denton ISD Superintendent Susannah O’Bara. “These fairs highlight the deep connection between robust community partnership and academic growth. By equipping our students with the resources they need from day one, we empower them to reach new heights in the classroom and beyond.”

The district extended a thank you to the many volunteers, sponsors and organizers that helped make the events a success.

Northwest ISD also finished its back-to-school fair after collecting backpacks for students.

The district still has a bunch of back-to-school events going on, which can be found on the Northwest ISD website.