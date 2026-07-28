Argyle nonprofit earns $130k grant for litter prevention

An Argyle nonprofit organization dedicated to keeping the town clean has earned a grant in honor of its work.

Keep Argyle Beautiful, led by Kathy Salisbury, was awarded a $130,000 grant in May through the Governor’s Community Achievement Award program.

According to Argyle, the grant funds will be used to support future landscape improvements within Texas Department of Transportation right-of-way areas throughout the town.

The organization was honored for its innovative “Bed Check” campaign, which was started by local students that realized a bulk of the litter on roadsides comes from uncovered truck beds.

KAB then sought to educate the community about the problem, and spread awareness and provide prevention tips.

“With a population of just over 6,000, Argyle is taking a proactive, data-driven approach to litter prevention—focusing not just on cleanup, but on changing behaviors at the source,” reads the Keep Texas Beautiful website, which announced the winners of the awards. “Argyle combines this strategic mindset with strong community engagement, from student-led poster contests and environmental clubs to volunteer cleanups and recycling efforts at local events.”

According to KTB, visual windshield surveys and detailed litter audits helped guide cleanup locations, which ensured cleanup efforts were targeted and effective.

KAB also helps keep Argyle clean through local partnerships, ordinances and participation in programs like Adopt-A-Highway and the Great American Cleanup.

“By pairing data, education and creative outreach, Argyle is rallying the community around civic pride and environmental stewardship,” said KTB.

This isn’t the first time the Argyle-based cleanup organization has locked down grants.

KAB was also recognized with the Governor’s Community Achievement Award in 2024, which came with a $90,000 grant, and in 2015, which came with a $110,000.

“In the coming months, Keep Argyle Beautiful and Town staff will work together to develop project ideas and coordinate with TxDOT representatives to bring these improvements to life,” said the town in a post to social media. “Thank you to everyone who supports our mission of keeping Argyle beautiful.”

To learn more about Keep Argyle Beautiful, visit the organization’s website.