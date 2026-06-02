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Southern Denton County Local News

Northlake seeking public input on how to increase accessibility around town

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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Northlake wants to make sure its residents can enjoy every part of the town without the worry of it being inaccessible.

The town released an accessibility survey on Monday that gives residents the chance to offer input on how accessibility can be improved in certain parts of the town.

With the information, Northlake hopes to understand what improvements need to be made.

Overall, it will help the town develop an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan.

“Your feedback helps us better understand barriers, uncover needs that may not always be visible and prioritize improvements that will make a real difference,” said the town in a post to social media.

The survey covers buildings, programs and activities around town that might need improved access, as well as what accessibility elements are most important to residents.

For more information and to take the survey, visit the town’s survey webpage.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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