Flower Mound breaks ground on innovative new fire station

The west side of Flower Mound is one step closer to an increase in fire coverage.

Flower Mound broke ground on a new fire station building Friday that is expected to be more than just a home for the fire department.

“Designed to support modern emergency operations, Fire Station No. 6 will improve response efficiency and provide long-term flexibility as service needs evolve,” said the town in a post to social media. “The facility will also foster collaboration across Town services with workspace for police personnel and other public-serving functions that will better connect residents in western Flower Mound to Town resources.”

The 21,444-square-foot Fire Station No. 6 will include a work space for police officers, community gathering spaces, meeting rooms and study pods for students.

It will also be connected to a trail system, and have restrooms available to the public in the lobby.

During a meeting with the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission, Flower Mound Fire Chief Paul Henley described the station as Flower Mound’s “Town Hall of the West.”

There are also plans to have a library kiosk where residents can check out books.

Fire Station No. 6 is expected to open Fall 2027 and service much of Flower Mound’s fast-growing west side.

That includes the large Furst Ranch development, Monarch development and the Denton Creek District, which will eventually connect the town to I-35W.

“As we grow, this will accommodate that and will be a shining star for the Town of Flower Mound on that side to give them some facilities that are much-deserved,” said Henley at the P&Z meeting. “As Monarch comes in, as Furst Ranch comes in, this is going to be a busy house and it’s great to see it come to fruition.”

The new building at the corner of Canyon Falls Drive and Denton Creek Blvd. will be the permanent home for Fire Station No. 6, which has been temporarily housed in the Public Works Facility at 6566 Stone Crest Road.

Flower Mound’s Town Council approved the location of the new station in April 2025.