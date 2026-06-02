From the Firehouse: Child Safety Fair and free life jackets kick off summer season

As summer arrives, families across Texas will begin packing bags, loading up vehicles, and heading out to make vacation memories, enjoy weekend getaways, and road trips to visit loved ones. But amid the excitement of travel, it is important to remember that as roadways become busier, the risk of tragedy increases as well.

According to AAA, an estimated 39.1 million Americans will have traveled by vehicle during this year’s Memorial Day weekend. For first responders, increased traffic often translates into more traffic accidents. Longer drives with more passengers in each vehicle can also lead to drivers becoming more fatigued, distracted, or in some cases, impaired. Unfortunately, this combination of avoidable factors can quickly turn what should have been a season of joyful memories into an unforgettable tragedy. Behind each of these heartbreaking stories means lives will be changed forever in just a matter of seconds.

Summer should be a season filled with laughter, adventure, and memories that last a lifetime. By slowing down, staying alert, and making safe choices behind the wheel, we can all help ensure that more families return home safely. From all of us at Denton County ESD No. 1, we wish you and your family a safe and memorable summer season.

To help kick-off the summer season, Denton County ESD will be joining the Argyle Police Department and the Argyle ISD Police Department for their 6th Annual Child Safety Fair at Liberty Christian School on Saturday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please join us, as there will be lots of fun giveaways and activities!

To help promote water safety this summer season, we will be giving away 150 free life jackets (first come, first served) in collaboration with Safe Kids Worldwide. Drowning is one of the leading causes of accidental death in children – but together, we can change that. Talk to your neighbors, share tips, and be ready to act. Water safety is a shared responsibility, and together, we can keep our community safe.

For the month of April, the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 responded to 324 calls, with 55% being medical related and 45% being fire or service related, and an average response time of 6:27 minutes.

To reach Chief Vaughan, please send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.