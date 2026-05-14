Red, White and Robson: Celebrating 250 years of the American Spirit

One of the most distinguishing characteristics of life here at Robson Ranch is our unwavering patriotic focus. As our country prepares to turn 250 years old this July 4, the community is gearing up for a milestone celebration that honors our past, celebrates our present, and looks toward a bright future. For those wondering how we mark such a monumental anniversary, the answer lies in a summer-long tribute to the values we hold dear.

We start our season of remembrance on Memorial Day, when the Support Our Troops Club transforms our landscape. The Robson main entrance and the winding path to the Clubhouse will be lined with a sea of American flags, military branch flags, and, for the first time, the official “250” anniversary flag. It is a visual testament to our community’s deep respect for the armed forces.

The day begins with a solemn Memorial Service at Veterans Park, where we gather to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the U.S. Military. However, the day is also a celebration of the freedom they secured. Later that afternoon, the atmosphere shifts to the Wildhorse Grill Patio for a party featuring the Champaign Yacht Club band. We all grab our lawn chairs and purchase lunch from a classic picnic menu provided by the Wildhorse Grill.

Our Library will host a discussion on two history books released in 2025 to celebrate the Semiquincentennial (I had to look that one up).

Continuing in June, for those who miss the initial flag display, the colors will return on June 14 for Flag Day. No matter how many times one sees those rows of red, white and blue against the Texas sky, the sight never gets old.

From there, the pinnacle of our summer arrives on Independence Day. The morning begins with the Annual 4th of July Parade, scheduled to kick off at 9 a.m. Local police, fire, and rescue teams are always a highlight, alongside the creative floats and golf carts decorated by our very own homeowners. It is the quintessential small-town start to a national holiday.

Following the parade, the action moves back to the Wildhorse Grill Patio for a concert featuring the band Hotel MacDoobie, an Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and Doobie Brothers cover band. We invite our friends and neighbors to share in the festive spirit. Finally, to close out our 250th anniversary celebration, the Music Club will host a grand Patriotic Concert in the Clubhouse.

At Robson Ranch, we never forget the honor it is to live in this country. We remember the sacrifices made by those who came before us and recognize the responsibility we have to preserve those liberties for the future. Two hundred and fifty years of learning, growing, and striving to do better—and we’re just getting started.

Until next time…Jay