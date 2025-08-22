White Castle to open first Texas restaurant in Denton County

Popular burger brand White Castle announced on Thursday it will be building its first restaurant in Texas at the Grandscape in The Colony.

The store, which will be located near the intersection of Destination Drive and Grandscape Boulevard. is expected to open in 2026.

According to the company, White Castle has been around for 104 years, just now expanding into the Texas market.

“White Castle has been creating memorable moments with our iconic hot and tasty Sliders for more than a century, and today, we are reaching a new milestone as we prepare to bring that Crave to Texas for the very first time,” said Lisa Ingram, CEO of White Castle and a member of the founding family’s fourth generation. “We couldn’t imagine a more fitting location than Grandscape in The Colony for our debut in the Lone Star State and we can’t wait to welcome new Cravers into the White Castle family.”

The White Castle at Grandscape plans to serve hot and tasty Sliders, prepared on steamed buns made in White Castle’s own bakeries, beginning in the summer of 2026.

According to the press release, the store is anticipated to create 80 to 100.

White Castle’s Texas store will join the company’s 335 restaurants nationwide. In addition to The Original Slider, White Castle menu highlights include the new Crispy Chicken Slider, Panko Breaded Fish Slider, breakfast Sliders available 24/7 featuring fresh-cracked eggs and a variety of sides.

Once the restaurant is built, Texas White Castle fans won’t have to settle for the freezer aisle at the grocery store, anymore. And, for southern Denton County residents, the new store will be just down the road.