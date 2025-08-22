Copper Canyon Mayor’s Column – August 2025

Welcome to August in Texas! This column will update everyone on what your town council has been doing. We had a very extended meeting early in July, covering quite a few subjects. I will explain some of them hopefully without getting too much “in the weeds.”

The first topic I wish to discuss is our updating of the Subdivision Ordinance. This has been a project under review by your councils and consultants for almost a year. The review was initiated due to several changes in state law the past couple of years. It is a very important ordinance due to covering how developers can make proposals for housing development. Of course, any proposal for future land use must be done first within our zoning requirements, then followed by what this subdivision ordinance guides. Therefore, a complete review by as many “eyes” was essential. The new council has had a couple of months for review and their input has been incorporated into the full process. This updated ordinance was placed as a public input hearing and an agenda item at the end of July.

Second topic today is updating a small ordinance segment on how your council operates. I noticed that the current ordinances restricted your elected council members from placing items on the monthly meeting agenda for discussion. There was no intent to do this, but rather it was due to our ordinances based on having a much larger number of council members than we do in Copper Canyon. So I proposed and we will be tailoring our procedures to allow any single council member to ask for an item placed on the agenda for discussion. I believe this will ensure everyone has the opportunity to be heard and will allow your elected officials to be respondent to your needs.

Finally, I proposed and the council has accepted as of this writing a change as to how the chairpersons of the Town’s committees are chosen. I feel it is important the people who won elections are the ones who are responsible for determining policies that affect our town. I proposed and the council accepted the language where your elected officials will determine the chairperson for our three major committees, Planning and Zoning, Finance and Board of Adjustments. As is our history, first of all volunteers will still be accepted for these committees. The update will be now each year the town council will select from each committee the chairperson. The purpose here is to ensure your voice is heard thru the town wide representatives you elected. As of this writing the final vote has not been done, but your council has accepted the proposed language.

I hope everyone has a great summer. Please remember your neighbors’ animals-horses/cows/dogs- and our town ordinance on the prohibition for the use of fireworks. Not only are they a fire hazard during our dry summers but many animals become very nervous. Ok, be safe and enjoy the Texas summer.