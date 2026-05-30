Flower Mound, Lewisville rank among most expensive places in U.S. to water lawn

Yard work in North Texas takes lots of time and effort. According to a recent study, keeping a well-groomed lawn in southern Denton County can also be very expensive.

Flower Mound and Lewisville rank among the most expensive in the United States when it comes to watering lawns, according to LawnLove.com.

According to LawnLove, Flower Mound is the No. 329th most expensive place to water a lawn.

Lewisville lands just below at No. 371.

According to LawnLove, households in the 500 largest U.S. cities can expect to spend about 1.15% of their yearly income on water bills, ranging from $459 to $2,160 annually.

The site’s research also showed water and sewer bills increased across the U.S. by about 5.1% in 2025.

Outdoor irrigation accounts for more than half of residential water consumption in North Texas, and much of it is wasted, according to the Upper Trinity Regional Water District.

During the summer months, Upper Trinity recommends running irrigation no more than two days a week and never between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Find more water-saving tips here.

To learn how LawnLove conducted its research, visit the site’s webpage.