LISD outlines plan to relocate programs as enrollment declines

At its Dec. 1 work session, Lewisville ISD leaders presented a proposal to the Board of Trustees detailing how the district plans to repurpose existing campuses and facilities to house several LISD programs as student enrollment continues to decline.

District officials said LISD now graduates more students each year than it enrolls in kindergarten, prompting a systemwide review of facilities and long-term operational needs. Earlier this fall, LISD identified surplus property to help offset budget pressures tied to shrinking enrollment. As part of that effort, trustees have now declared two additional properties — the Lewisville Learning Center and the Student Success Center — as surplus. Those facilities may be sold or leased to generate revenue.

As the district evaluates possible new program locations, officials said they are prioritizing geographic access for students and families. Any program moved to an existing campus will operate independently from that school’s regular operations, district leaders noted. Students will remain separate from the campus population, with designated spaces and support from LISD’s facilities team to ensure proper separation.

Several programs currently housed at the Lewisville Learning Center or Student Success Center are slated for relocation. The earliest any changes would take effect is the 2026-27 school year.

Proposed Program Relocations

Virtual Learning Academy: Downing Middle School, Flower Mound

Downing Middle School, Flower Mound Night High School: LHS Harmon or Killough, Lewisville

LHS Harmon or Killough, Lewisville TEAMS & School-Age Parent Program: Former Highland Village Elementary site

Former Highland Village Elementary site Lewisville Learning Center Food Pantry: DeLay Middle School, Lewisville

DAEP (disciplinary alternative education program) & Accelerated Programs

Eastside:

Camey Elementary – Elementary DAEP

Lakeview Middle School – Middle School DAEP & MS Accelerated Programs

The Colony High School – High School DAEP & HS Accelerated Programs

Central/Westside:

Old Settlers Elementary – Elementary DAEP

DeLay Middle School – Middle School DAEP & MS Accelerated Programs

LHS Harmon or Killough – High School DAEP & HS Accelerated Programs

District officials emphasized that the plan remains a proposal and will continue to be refined as LISD reviews facility needs and gathers community input.