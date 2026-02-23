Hudspeth: Building our future by the numbers

As your Mayor, I have always believed that the strength of the Denton community is measured by the quality of life we build together. I am proud of the tangible results of our collective work, both by city staff and our policymakers. The City, like many communities across our region, operates on a fiscal calendar and this past fiscal year can be defined by historic investments in our infrastructure, a commitment to public safety, and an unprecedented level of community engagement.

One of our primary goals is to address aging infrastructure while preparing for future growth. We saw $149 million value of completed capital projects that are now serving each of you. Beyond these major projects, our maintenance crews have been working tirelessly on the small details that impact your daily commute. Our teams successfully filled 1,888 potholes and replaced 4,012 traffic signs to ensure our streets remain safe and navigable.

Our economic engine is also firing on all cylinders. At the heart of our city, we supported our local entrepreneurs by awarding $135,000 in value through Downtown Reinvestment grants, ensuring our historic core remains lively for years to come. Meanwhile, at the Denton Enterprise Airport, we continue to be a regional leader in aviation, recording 199,060 flight operations.

We are also a city that looks after one another. This year, we prioritized housing stability by investing $615,994 on Affordable Housing Assistance programs. We also maintained a high standard of environmental responsibility, with 405,333 tons of waste accepted at the landfill, where we continue to utilize industry-leading management practices. Additionally, our community stayed connected. With over 3.95 million website views, our digital traffic shows that you are more informed and involved than ever before.

Denton’s community spaces remain one of our crown jewels. We are honored to have hosted over a million visitors at our parks facilities, while our commitment to lifelong learning drew 495,927 visitors to our three library branches. Finally, our growth is supported by the brave first responders who keep us safe. This past fiscal year, the Denton Fire Department responded to over 24,000 calls for service. Whether it’s a medical emergency, a fire or a police matter, our public safety teams remain ready at a moment’s notice.

While we celebrate these achievements, our work is far from over. These numbers represent a foundation upon which we will build this next year. As my time as Denton’s Mayor comes to an end in several months, I remain committed to fiscal responsibility, innovation, and above all, serving you. Thank you for your continued trust and for making Denton a place we are proud to call home.