Boys & Girls Club returning to Denton County

The Boys & Girls Club will be coming back to Denton County.

Denton County is the country’s largest county without a Boys & Girls Club. It had a small one, based in Lake Dallas, from 1993 to 2019 with an annual membership of about 400. Denton County Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell said she wanted to bring the Boys & Girls Club back to Denton County, and contacted the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County to see if the organization could expand its service to Denton County.

Daphne Stigliano, CEO and president of BGCGTC, said that as the organization has been exploring options for expansion, themes of the need for service and desire for partnership kept coming up, which showed her that they’re on the same page.

After a presentation from Stigliano and others, the Denton County Commissioners Court members on Tuesday expressed their support in bringing the Boys & Club service back to Denton County. No timeline was set for the expansion as more planning is done to eventually launch a Denton County location of the Boys & Girls Club.