Rapp begins tenure as Lewisville ISD superintendent

Dr. Lori Rapp officially began serving as Lewisville ISD’s superintendent on Wednesday after being appointed by the LISD Board of Trustees.

Last month, the board named Rapp the lone finalist for the position to succeed the retired Dr. Kevin Rogers. State law requires a 21-day waiting period following the naming of a lone finalist before officially hiring a superintendent.

“I am honored to serve the students, staff and community of Lewisville ISD as the new superintendent,” Rapp said. “LISD has been my home for the last 26 years – it has become family to me. I am truly humbled to have the opportunity to serve such an incredible district in this capacity.”

Rapp most recently served as deputy superintendent for LISD, according to a district news release. She also served LISD in the roles of chief learning and teaching officer, executive director of learning design and support, director of PreK-12 curriculum, and classroom teacher. Her 26-year career in education has been in LISD.

Rapp is spending her first day as superintendent by greeting students at campuses and traveling throughout the district to honor LISD’s teacher of the year finalists, according to the district. She will continue to make her way across the district throughout her first few months as superintendent, visiting with campus leadership and staff, central administrators and community leaders.

