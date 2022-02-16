Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Argyle dedicating tree to active member of community

By Mark Smith
Chris Rosprim in 2010, photo courtesy of the town of Argyle

The Argyle Town Council and Keep Argyle Beautiful organization are dedicating a tree to Chris Rosprim, who died recently of COVID-19 complications.

Rosprim was a founding member of the former Argyle Economic Development Corporation and a supporter of many community organizations, according to a news release from the town of Argyle. He was well known as Santa Claus at local events. Rosprim died on Nov. 13, 2021, at the age of 72.

In his honor an Afghan fir tree will be planted at Argyle United Methodist Church, 9033 Fort Worth Drive, at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The public is welcome to attend the ceremony.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

