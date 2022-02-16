Just the Facts about Copper Canyon — February 2022

I was honored to host the 10th Annual Denton County Mayors Crime Prevention Luncheon and introduce Governor Greg Abbott as our guest speaker. I would like to thank Paula Castillo, Copper Canyon’s Neighborhood Watch Chairman for reaching out to the governor to be our guest. I would also like to thank Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Rudy Castillo who is Copper Canyon’s Emergency Management Chairman for co-hosting this event for Copper Canyon. The guest list included every mayor and police chief in Denton County, County Commissioners, Denco 9-1-1 board, state representatives, constables, local J.P.’s and Sheriff’s officials, among others.

Over 130 guests attended the luncheon at CoServ Headquarters in Corinth. CoServ generously co-sponsored the event again this year. Over 10 years ago, former mayor, Sue Tejml, hosted the first of these luncheons to address serious issues that precede or accelerate criminal activity in Denton County. The purpose is for local officials to collaborate on the topic of crime prevention in Denton County.

This year, we wanted to directly address the issues we currently are facing in Denton County with the ever-growing drug, human trafficking and gang infiltration. In the past, speakers have included FBI and Homeland Security, and various law enforcement agencies.

With a roomful of law enforcement from every city in Denton County along with Sheriff Tracy Murphree and his deputies, we heard a plan. Our law enforcement agencies deal with these issues each day.

The human trafficking situation was also discussed. Denton is a stopping point along the I-35 corridor. These are woman, children and even men who are subjected to unbelievable situations and it takes every agency working together to stop this.

Copper Canyon is a small town. We understand the way to be effective for the safety of our residents is to work together with area officials. By addressing these issues, we can be more aware and proactive when protecting our families and homes.

Drainage & Flooding Concern Survey

Copper Canyon is working on a Flood Management Strategy. The purpose of the Strategy is to create a document that comprehensively addresses drainage issues throughout the town and provides guidance and a path forward to address drainage concerns. As a part of this project, we are asking for feedback from residents related to drainage issues. Please go to the town website and complete the survey between now and Feb. 28. We will use the information in the development of the Flood Management Strategy. Thanks for your help!

Town Council Election

On Saturday, May 7, 2022, Copper Canyon will conduct a general election to elect three council members.

Three citizens will be elected at large to serve a two-year term. Please note that the places are not geographically based. These positions are currently filled by: Council Member Place 1 – Steve Hill; Council Member Place 3 – Rudy Castillo; Council Member Place 5 – Jeff Mayer.

Applications to file for a place on the May 7, 2022 ballot may be filed Monday through Friday and must be received by 5 p.m. Feb. 18, 2022, at Town Hall, 400 Woodland Drive, Copper Canyon, TX 75077. Town Hall office hours are 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., however, Town Hall will remain open until 5 p.m. on Feb. 18.

For more information, please contact Secretary Sheila Morales at [email protected]ontx.com.