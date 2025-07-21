Permanent Boys & Girls Club branch to be established for Denton County

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County announced on Monday that a permanent branch will be established in Denton County.

According to the press release from BGCGTC, Denton County is the largest county in the nation without a permanent Boys & Girls Club presence.

From 1993-2019, there was a small one in Lake Dallas with about 400 annual members.

In 2022, Denton County Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell expressed her desire for a Club to return to Denton County. Now, three years later, her plan is coming to fruition.

BGCGTC said the expansion was made possible by the City of Lewisville, whose leaders are donating a former fire station building at 195 W. Corporate Drive, which will serve as the permanent Club’s location.

“We have seen the impact that Boys & Girls Clubs can have on our youth and know we need to do everything we can to continue supporting this important resource in our community,” said Lewisville City Manager Claire Powell said. “By donating this building, the city can help bring needed child care and other critical services to local families.”

In the release, BGCGTC said establishing a permanent branch will allow BGCGTC to offer low-cost after-school and summer programming, workforce development, life-skill building and other critical resources for kids and teens in Denton County.

The statement goes on to say, according to the 2023 Census Data, 5.9% of Denton County youth were living at or below federal poverty level. Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap report estimated 15.7% experienced food insecurity.

According to BGCGTC, in the 11 schools districts that serve Denton County, 40.5% of the students are considered at-risk.

“We recognize the tremendous need in Denton County and have been serving youth through mobile and school-based services for two years,” said Daphne Barlow, BGCGTC CEO and president. “This generous donation will allow us to put down long-term roots and deepen our impact so that we can create meaningful change for the young people in that community.”

According to the press release, since 2021, BGCGTC has invested more than $705,000 in Denton County operations, including a Mobile Clubhouse.

Denton County has pledged $3 million from American Rescue & Plan Act funding.

“I am grateful to the City of Lewisville and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County for their efforts in bringing this project to fruition. Creating a full-service Club for boys and girls in Denton County will serve an important need, particularly at the location on Corporate Drive,” said Mitchell. “It is important to me and to my colleagues on the Denton County Commissioners Court to invest in our young people to help them become tomorrow’s leaders.”

BGCGTC expects the facility to serve more than 6,000 youth per year by 2026.

City officials are finalizing legal documents needed to complete the property transfer, with a closing date to be set later this summer. The City and Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County will work together to prepare the property for its planned future use.