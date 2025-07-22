Eads: Growing with purpose, Denton County’s next chapter

Everywhere you turn in Denton County, signs of growth are unmistakable — from new neighborhoods rising in our cities to expanded school campuses and freshly-paved roads connecting once-rural corners. As one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation, Denton County is in the midst of a historic transformation. And while growth brings opportunity, it also demands thoughtful planning and strong leadership.

That’s where your county government is stepping up.

This summer, as we prepare the next fiscal year’s budget and plan infrastructure improvements, we’re focused not just on today’s needs but on Denton County’s future. Our decisions now will shape the kind of community we become in the decades ahead.

Building Infrastructure for Tomorrow

We’re investing in transportation projects across the region—from widening major arterials to improving safety and mobility along our Farm-to-Market roads. These projects are more than concrete and asphalt; they are lifelines for our residents and businesses and a key part of preserving our quality of life.

One recent improvement is the proposed new traffic signal at Robson Ranch Road and Cleveland-Gibbs Road expected this fall — a critical upgrade that improves safety and access for thousands of residents in one of our fastest-growing areas. This project exemplifies how targeted investments can make an immediate impact on daily commutes and emergency response times, while supporting continued growth.

We’re also working closely with regional partners to ensure our water supply, stormwater systems, and utility infrastructure are positioned to meet growing demand. Growth that outpaces infrastructure only brings frustration. We aim to stay ahead of the curve.

Public Safety as a Priority

As Denton County continues to grow, ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents remains a top priority — especially during the busy summer season when high temperatures and dry conditions can elevate emergency risks. Preparation and coordination are key, and our public safety teams are ready.

This year, we advanced a comprehensive Fire & EMS Master Plan designed to deliver scalable, high-quality fire protection and emergency response across both urban and rural areas. Developed in close partnership with 21 local fire departments and utility districts, the plan establishes regional response zones that align with projected population growth and development trends.

This strategic framework guides how and where we build new fire stations to improve coverage, reduce response times, and enhance service delivery countywide. The plan is being rolled out in three phases and has already earned recognition across Texas. In 2024, the Texas Fire Marshal’s Association awarded Denton County the Achievement of Excellence Gold Award, with a score of 195 out of 210 — reflecting our innovation and leadership in public safety planning.

Each year, our emergency services team coordinates an extreme heat kickoff session with fire and police departments across the county as well as the National Weather Service and other county personnel to prepare for any challenges our summer months may bring in terms of health risks, electricity supply and demand, and other related issues.

From our Sheriff’s Office to the Fire Marshal and emergency services, we are equipping our personnel with the tools, training, and resources they need to respond quickly and effectively—this summer and every season.

Preserving What Makes Us Unique

Even as we grow, we must never lose sight of what makes Denton County special: a sense of community, a respect for our rural heritage, and a commitment to public service. Whether it’s protecting open spaces, preserving local history, partnering with nonprofits, or expanding mental health services, we are making deliberate choices to balance progress with preservation.

Keeping Property Taxes Low

Keeping our property tax rate as low as possible has long been a mission of the Denton County Commissioners Court. Our state legislators and Governor Greg Abbott share that commitment to protecting homeowners, seniors, and business owners from rising costs.

That’s why, last month, Denton County was honored to host Governor Abbott for the signing of three major property tax relief bills.

These bills will now go before voters in the November constitutional election:

Senate Bill 4: Raises the school tax homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000.

Raises the school tax homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000. Senate Bill 23: Increases the exemption for disabled individuals and seniors (65+) from $10,000 to $60,000, totaling $200,000 in combined school tax exemptions.

Increases the exemption for disabled individuals and seniors (65+) from $10,000 to $60,000, totaling $200,000 in combined school tax exemptions. House Bill 9: Raises the business personal property tax exemption from $2,500 to $125,000.

These measures will only take effect if approved by voters this November. I encourage every Denton County resident to make your voice heard and vote in support of these important constitutional amendments.

A Future Worth Building

Denton County is not just growing — it is maturing. We are becoming a center for innovation, education, and opportunity. But we can’t take that future for granted. It requires deliberate planning, conservative financial stewardship, and collaboration with leaders at every level — city, county, and state.

My commitment to you is that your county government will continue leading with vision and integrity, always keeping our residents’ needs and values at the heart of every decision.

Let’s continue building a future worthy of the place we call home.

Connect With Us

If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected], and my office number is 940-349-2820. For more information, register for my newsletter at Dentoncounty.gov/countyjudgenewslettersignup