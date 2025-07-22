Caliber Collision in Flower Mound gets green light from Council

A Caliber Collision will be going in at the intersection of Justin Road and Long Prairie Road after Flower Mound Town Council unanimously approved the business’s parking plan on Monday.

The Caliber Collision will go in at the space that Classic Creations previously occupied.

A presentation before the Planning and Zoning Committee and then Town Council was required because the body shop was requesting less parking than the minimum required by the Town.

While the building will be around 30,000 square feet, around double the size of a normal Caliber Collision building, a traffic study done by the company showed the location won’t need double the parking.

Heather Rimmer, the vice president of Cross Development, the firm representing Caliber Collision, said the business chose the building as a way to get the ball rolling on a Flower Mound location.

“There is not a lot of opportunity for Caliber to get into Flower Mound and there are quite a few people that work in the corporate office that would really love to have presence in Flower Mound,” she said. “So, they decided to just go with this existing building.”

The applicant also requested permission to add a parking lot on the southern end of the site with a wall to securely store vehicles overnight.

Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam Schiestel said he appreciated the presentation from Rimmer and said, based on the presentation, the requests from Caliber Collision were reasonable.

Caliber Collision will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mayor Cheryl Moore was worried about the traffic around such an already-busy area, but Rimmer’s presentation helped ease her concern.

“My concern was always the traffic that’s there, but it doesn’t seem like it will impose on traffic because you won’t have a high volume of people coming in and out,” she said.

Rimmer said the business expects to have 8-10 customers bringing cars in during a typical business day. She also said the facility won’t be a “wreck” facility, so there won’t be cars that are totaled or destroyed sitting out in the parking lot.