Construction to shut down I-35E ramp in Denton starting Tuesday

Starting at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, the northbound I-35E direct connector to southbound I-35W in Denton will be closed to allow for construction on the bridge.

The closure is expected to last until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, but the closure will reoccur nightly until Tuesday, July 29.

A signed detour will be in place and delays are expected.

TxDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes and be mindful of construction workers in the area. There will be new traffic patterns in the area until construction is complete.

The project is part of TxDOT’s overall goal of construction in the area, which is to improve driver safety along the I-35W and I-35E corridors.