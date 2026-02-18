City of Justin Update – February 2026

As we move into February, I want to take a moment to reflect on the winter weather we recently experienced and the way our community came together in response. Severe conditions always bring challenges, but they also reveal character and Justin’s character is strong, resilient and caring.

I am deeply grateful to our City employees and first responders who worked long hours in difficult and often hazardous conditions to keep our community safe. Our police officers, firefighters, public works crews and utility teams answered the call around the clock, clearing roads, maintaining essential services and responding wherever they were needed. Their dedication behind the scenes ensures that our city continues to function even when conditions are at their worst, and we are all better because of their commitment and professionalism.

I also want to thank our residents and local businesses for their patience and cooperation during closures, delays and temporary service adjustments. Your understanding allowed our teams to focus on the most critical needs. As we move forward, I encourage everyone to show a little extra support to the local businesses that had to close during the storm. Choosing to shop local, dine local and use local services is one of the best ways we can help our neighbors recover and continue to thrive.

Even with winter weather behind us, progress across our city continues. Construction of Fire Station #2 remains on track, with completion anticipated late this year. This important investment will strengthen public safety and serve our growing community for many years to come.

Be sure to mark your calendar for Justin Fun Day on April 25. It is a wonderful opportunity to gather, celebrate and enjoy the hometown spirit that makes Justin such a special place to live.

Lord, as spring approaches, bless our town with renewal. Warm our hearts, steady our steps and guide us toward unity, safety and hope. Let new growth take root in our homes and in our community. Amen