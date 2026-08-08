Lewisville ISD offering free and reduced lunches for 2026

Lewisville ISD will be offering free and reduced-price lunches for the 2026 school year, and families can start signing up.

The district opened applications for the free and reduced-price lunch program in late July, and along with it the eligibility requirements.

“This program is an important way to support families and ensure kids stay nourished and ready to learn,” said Cristina Tapia with Lewisville ISD Child Nutrition.

According to a press release from Lewisville ISD, an adult in the household must complete an application with the following:

Names of all household members Amount, frequency and source of current income for each household member Last 4 digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for “No Social Security number” Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct

Applications can be submitted online or physical copies can be picked up and submitted in-person at the district’s Child Nutrition Department at 1565 West Main Street, Building B in Lewisville.

The district is also working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible, and will notify those households that they will not need to apply.

School is getting ready to start, but applications can be submitted at any time during the year. If circumstances change for a household during the year, they can still receive benefits.

“If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should submit a new application,” said LISD in a press release. “Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the attached current income eligibility guidelines.”

For more information, contact the LISD Child Nutrition Department at 469-713-5207.