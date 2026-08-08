Travel with Terri BACK to the busy city of New Orleans

New Orleans has always been a city that invites connection. Growing up just a few hours away, I’ve returned often enough to know that its appeal isn’t just in the food or music — it’s the way the culture and city encourage you to slow down, linger, and share the experience with someone you care about. Whether it’s an entertaining walk through the Quarter, dinner at a world-class restaurant, or a late‑night jazz set, the city has a way of turning everyday moments into something a little more special. It’s that mix of history, atmosphere, and easy romance that continues to make New Orleans one of the most compelling destinations in America.

Where I Stay: The Roosevelt – A Waldorf Astoria Hotel

Stepping into The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel feels like entering the city’s most glamorous time capsule. The lobby stretches out in a sweep of gleaming marble floors, soaring columns, and chandeliers that cast warm light across gilded trim and intricate Art Deco details. Fresh floral arrangements perfume the air, and historic murals line the promenade leading toward the iconic Sazerac Bar. Every corner — from the hand‑carved paneling to the polished brass railings — reflects a level of craftsmanship that makes the hotel feel both timeless and alive. It’s elegance without pretense, the kind of beauty that immediately sets the tone for what I desire – a memorable stay.

Its location is another reason we always choose The Roosevelt. Set just off Canal Street, the hotel sits at the gateway to the French Quarter, steps from the city’s most storied jazz clubs, restaurants, and historic landmarks. Yet it offers a peaceful retreat from the bustle — especially at the rooftop pool, where skyline views glow at sunset, or in the Waldorf Astoria Spa, where eucalyptus steam and mosaic‑tiled relaxation rooms provide a restorative escape. With refined guest rooms, attentive service, and amenities that feel indulgent without being ostentatious, The Roosevelt becomes more than a place to stay; it becomes part of the New Orleans experience itself.

Where I Listen: The Jazz Rooms That Hold the City’s Heart

Jazz in New Orleans isn’t just music — it’s atmosphere, emotion, and history woven together. At Preservation Hall, the air is warm and close, carrying the earthy scent of old wood and decades of applause. When the first notes rise, you feel them more than hear them — vibrations that settle into your chest and remind you why this city is unlike any other.

Fritzel’s brings the lively hum of Bourbon Street inside, where laughter mixes with trumpet runs and the smell of spilled beer and old brick. The 21st Amendment wraps you in moody lighting and Prohibition‑era charm. Or stroll the streets on popular Frenchman Street and explore the wonderful sounds of music clubs like Snug Harbor, The Spotted Cat, Apple Barrel, The Blue Nile, and Maison. This is a compact musical district where locals hang out.

If you desire something more upscale, my favorites are The Jazz Playhouse; the experience shifts to velvet seats, polished cocktails, and a smooth, supper‑club vibe. Or my favorite, Three Maries at the Omni Royal Orleans delivers jazz with a smooth, intimate touch. The trio’s velvet‑soft sound fills the sexy, sophisticated room, creating an easy, elegant backdrop for conversation. It’s a polished, low‑key way to enjoy live music in the French Quarter.

Where I Dine: The Flavors That Stay With Me

R’Evolution in the French Quarter at the Royal Sonesta Hotel is where creativity meets comfort. The dishes arrive like small works of art, each one layered with familiar New Orleans flavors reimagined in modern, surprising ways. The scent of herbs, citrus, and warm spices fills the room, and every bite feels like discovery. The restaurant is a collaboration between Owner and Celebrity Chef John Folse and Executive Chef Samuel Peery, blending Louisiana tradition with contemporary technique, and they have nailed it! The service is impeccable- some of the best we’ve ever experienced- and they have raised the bar. R’Evolution has intimate, elegant dining rooms, and their celebrated tasting menus have made it an exceptional standout in the Quarter’s culinary landscape – one of the best! R’Evolution’s wine selection is legendary; know they will educate and guide you to select your wines for the evening for a perfect pairing. They feature a custom-built glass-and-wood wine cellar with a capacity of 10,000 bottles, sourced from around the world. Try the wide selection of Caviars and Charcuteries with seasonal accoutrements, famous Death by Gumbo, Blue Crab Benigets, and Grilled Wild Boar Tenderloin ending with a Blackberry Millefeuille and a Vintage Port.

Delacroix, perched along the Mighty Mississippi River, offers a different sensory experience — the gentle breeze off the water, the glow of sunset reflecting on your plate, and the unmistakable aroma of Gulf seafood prepared with Louisiana soul. This restaurant offers a refined, upscale take on a classic fish camp. It is beautiful, peaceful, serene, and deeply connected to the region’s heritage, led by Executive Chef Wiley Lewis. Known for its scenic riverfront views and emphasis on its Cajun-Creole coastal cuisine, Delacroix highlights fresh catches and seasonal ingredients that celebrate the state’s maritime traditions. It’s a favorite for diners seeking both atmosphere, authenticity and the freshest of seafood. Try the Smoked Oyster Dip, Duck Gumbo, Louisiana Shrimp Creole and the beautiful Baked Bismark dessert, then take a scenic walk along the riverfront.

Historic Commander’s Palace, of course, is the Garden District’s crown jewel. This is a New Orleans institution since 1880 now headed by the dynamic duo Ti Adelaide Martin and Lally Brennan. The turquoise façade, the warm, welcoming greeting at the door — everything feels intentional and timeless. The smells of simmering Creole sauces and fresh‑baked bread drift through the dining room, and every dish tells a story of tradition, pride, and hospitality. And then their Jazz Brunch is an elevated treat with a jazz trio playing just softly enough to have conversation yet adding a festive, fun energy that I loved. Commander’s Palace is joyful, indulgent, and unmistakably New Orleans. Try Executive Chef’s Meg Bickford’s signature Turtle Soup au Sherry, Pecan Crusted Gulf Fish and tableside Bananas Foster or Creole Bread Pudding Souffle with a warm, creamy Whiskey Sauce. I’m obsessed.

Muriel’s Jackson Square is elegant, historic and romantic. It blends Creole tradition with the charm of Jackson Square. Once a French Quarter townhouse, it sparkles with upscale décor, candlelight, exposed brick and a table with fresh bread and wine always set for their visiting ghost. I love the way the windows frame the square outside, where artist’s sketch and horse and carriages pass by. The delicious dishes are created by Executive Chef Erik Veney and are rooted in the city’s heritage, making it an inviting stop for classic New Orleans flavors. Try the Tasso Carbonara, Shrimp and Grits, Vanilla Bean Crème Brulee, and sip on their legendary seductive cocktail – Vampire Kiss.

Where I Sip: Bars That Capture the City’s Spirit

The Sazerac Bar inside The Roosevelt is a sensory time capsule. The cool marble under your fingertips, the scent of rye whiskey and lemon peel, the Art Deco murals glowing softly behind the bar — it’s a place where history feels present. I always order the classic Sazerac, and every sip tastes like New Orleans distilled into a single glass. Just watching the bartender make this official cocktail of NOLA is entertaining.

Jewel of the South offers an intimate, old‑world cocktail experience. The bar’s soft lamplight and polished wood set the stage for beautifully crafted drinks layered with citrus, herbs, and precision. It’s one of the city’s most refined spots for a classy, slow, elegant evening.

The Carousel Bar at Hotel Monteleone is whimsical in the best way. As the bar slowly rotates, you feel the gentle movement beneath you, hear the soft hum of conversation, and watch the room shift in a slow, dreamy circle. It’s playful, nostalgic, and one of the most charming experiences in the Quarter.

Where I Explore: Experiences That Bring the City to Life

The Sazerac House Legacy Tour fills your senses from the moment you step inside — citrus, bitters, oak barrels, and the lively stories of cocktail culture told through interactive exhibits. The three‑story museum traces the origins of America’s first cocktail and the history of New Orleans’ spirits industry, complete with guided tastings and hands‑on demonstrations. Visitors can explore restored 19th‑century bottling equipment, learn about the city’s distilling traditions, and watch small‑batch whiskey being produced on site. Finish your tour with a Sazerac tasting.

Mardi Gras World is a universe of creativity and imagination with massive floats towering overhead like colorful giants waiting for their parade debut. The working warehouse is home to Kern Studios, the famous float‑building company behind many of the city’s most iconic parades. Guided tours offer a behind‑the‑scenes look at sculpting, carving, and painting techniques, along with costume displays and photo ops with completed floats. It’s one of the few places where visitors can see Mardi Gras being built year‑round and get a better understanding of the legendary Mardi Gras Parade Floats.

The Timeless Transportation Tour through the Garden District in a vintage Cadillac is pure magic. Riding past historic mansions, feeling the breeze through the open windows, hearing stories of families, architecture, and eras long gone — it’s a sensory journey through one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in the South. Timeless Transportation owner and driver Cole Piper does an amazing job.

The National WWII Museum in New Orleans tells the story of the American experience in World War II through immersive exhibits, multimedia presentations, and an expansive collection of artifacts and firsthand accounts. As the nation’s official WWII museum, it spans a six‑acre campus with multiple pavilions that explore why the war was fought, how it was won, and what it means today.

Why These Are My Favorites

Each of these places holds a piece of New Orleans that speaks to me personally — the elegance, the grit, the creativity, the history, and the joy. They’re places where I’ve felt connected, inspired, and at home. New Orleans is a city that invites you to feel deeply, listen closely, and savor fully. These favorites are the ones that continue to remind me why I return to NOLA again and again.

📰 Sidebar: Terri’s NOLA Favorites

Where to Stay

The Roosevelt – A Waldorf Astoria Hotel

Jazz Venues

Preservation Hall

The Jazz Playhouse

Fritzel’s European Jazz Pub

21st Amendment

Three Maries Jazz Club

Restaurants

R’Evolution – French Quarter

Delacroix – Mississippi River

Commander’s Palace – Garden District

Muriel’s – Jackson Square

Bars

Sazerac Bar – The Roosevelt Hotel

Jewel of the South – French Quarter

Carousel Bar – Hotel Monteleone

Activities