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Lewisville Fire Department saves pet during overnight house fire

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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Lewisville firefighter-paramedics retrieved a pet dog from a burning home and resuscitated her. (Photo courtesy of Lewisville FD)

While containing am early morning house fire, the Lewisville Fire Department rescued and resuscitated a dog that was trapped.

Lewisville FD responded to a fire at a two-story home in the 800 block of Orchard Drive in Lewisville around 3 a.m. Friday.

Crews arrived and started fighting the blaze when the resident revealed that her pet dog was still in the home.

While stretching the hose lines to attack the flames, firefighters ran into the burning home, located the dog and successfully retrieved it.

Lewisville firefighter-paramedics helped aid a dog that was trapped in a burning home. (Photo courtesy of Lewisville FD)

“Once outside, firefighter-paramedics rendered life-saving CPR and utilized a specialized pet oxygen mask to resuscitate her,” said the department.

Crews then turned the dog over to Lewisville Animal Services, which transported the four-legged friend to a local emergency veterinary clinic.

According to officials, the dog continues to recover.

“Operations like this are a direct result of continuous training, strategic apparatus placement and dedicated teamwork,” said Lewisville FD in a post to social media. “We would like to thank our administrative staff for their ongoing support, as well as our citizens for trusting us to serve and protect our community every day.”

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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