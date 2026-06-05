Sheriff’s Corner: Hinojosa honored for lifetime of service, leadership

The Longhorn Council’s Frontier Trails District in April honored Captain Orlando “Hino” Hinojosa with the 2026 Investment in Character Community Reception Award, recognizing his leadership, dedicated service and commitment to the core values of Scouting. Community leaders, local business partners and supporters gathered to celebrate an individual whose integrity and dedication reflect the spirit of community service and support programs that cultivate the next generation of leaders.

Hinojosa’s commitment to public service spans decades. A graduate of Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor of Science in law enforcement and police science, he began his career in 1986 with the Denton Police Department. His early roles included patrol and traffic enforcement, where he investigated crashes, made DWI arrests and became one of the department’s first motorcycle officers in the early 1990s.

He was later promoted to detective and served as a community resource officer, building strong relationships with Denton residents and businesses through outreach and events. Hinojosa retired from Denton PD as public information officer and, in 2017, joined the Denton County Sheriff’s Office as community and media relations captain. In that role, he continues to engage with the public, overseeing programs such as Crime Stoppers, Volunteers in Policing, the Citizens Academy, the Juvenile Impact Program, Explorers and the Women’s Empowerment Program.

Hinojosa’s dedication to service is also reflected in his long involvement with Scouting. He began in Troop 184 in Robstown, TX where he participated in camping, earned merit badges and achieved milestones such as the Mile Swim award. He attended Camp Karankawa, participated in the 1977 National Jamboree and completed hikes at Philmont Scout Ranch in 1978 and again in 1980.

His ongoing engagement with Scouting continued through high school and beyond, culminating in a career that seamlessly blends public service and community involvement. Throughout his law enforcement career, Hinojosa has shared his experiences with Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, encouraging them to pursue merit badges, develop skills and work toward becoming Eagle Scouts.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office congratulates Captain Orlando Hinojosa on this honor and for exemplifying the values Scouting seeks to instill in youth leadership — integrity, service and dedication.

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💙 Denton County Sheriff’s Office Captain Orlando Hinojosa has been recognized with a prestigious Scouting award honoring his decades of dedication to the community and the next generation of leaders.