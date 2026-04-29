Construction to close ramps at I-35 merge in Denton

Construction on the I-35E/I-35W merge in Denton continues, which will close various roads in the area Wednesday night.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the northbound I-35E off-ramp to southbound I-35W will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.

The project is weather permitting, so if rain or other weather moves into the area, the work will be pushed back to a later date.

According to TxDOT, various frontage roads will also be closed during this time.

Signed detours will be in place for drivers to follow while construction crews work on the road.

TxDOT advised commuters to expect delays in the area and to plan extra travel time.

The work is part of TxDOT’s ongoing $583 million project to make improvements to the I-35E/I-35W merge.

According to the department, the project is expected to be completed in Fall 2029.

For more information, visit the TxDOT road condition tracker.