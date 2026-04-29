Forward with Fope: Heart of Stewardship

Lately, the concept of stewardship has been sitting on my heart. I think a lot of people associate the concept of stewardship to either the environment or, like myself and other frequent churchgoers, money. The more I’ve lived and experienced, the more I have come to realize community is a required aspect of stewardship.

Recently my partner and I went volunteering again — and before you ask — yes, between my last column and now, she and I have made it official. We took part in the City of Denton’s trash clean-up initiative, picking up litter off of the seldom quiet University Street. Us and 20 other volunteers from the community canvassed maybe half a mile from our starting spot — in just shy of two hours, we had fully filled at least 20 trash bags.

Sure, picking up litter is a benefit to the environment, but it’s also a small piece of the many acts of service teams do day in and day out to uplift the community. And ultimately, what I saw in the people doing it with us is the same heart I’ve seen often in younger generations here in Denton County. A motto I have lived by is, “a rising tide raises all boats,” and for me, it rings true. Small wins for the community on their own won’t change the world, but enough of them add up.

All of that to say, stewardship without the community at heart can feel vain, and I personally believe is the gateway for some of us to showboat. I think we all know someone who is quick to point out how much they donated or even, “look at how much I did.”

There are a lot of biblical points that reinforce humility in the act of service, but I think Matthew 6:1 says it best, “Don’t do your good deeds publicly, to be admired by others, for you will lose the reward from your Father in heaven.” It’s a good reminder that humility is not merely the absence of pride, rather following in the inverted kingdom and self-sacrifice for the many.

While I don’t necessarily feel the need to brag about volunteering, there are times where I consider to myself, “Nick, you’re an entrepreneur, you’ve run non-profits — is picking up trash the best use of your talents?” But when a team of 20 can only canvas a square mile in a couple of hours, you start to realize the community needs all of us — even the elderly gentleman who helped us load trash bags in his mobility scooter.

My advice is this — carve out time every month specifically for community stewardship. Not just going to a chamber meeting, not just a brunch get together — rather genuine, boots-on-the-ground, get-your-hands-dirty volunteering. See y’all next month.