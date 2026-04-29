Highland Village seeking input on new playground design

Highland Village residents have the opportunity to offer input on the new playground design at Lower Sellmeyer Park.

The City sent out a survey with different design options that residents can choose from.

According to Highland Village, a public input meeting in November revealed the need for a new playground as a high priority for Lower Sellmeyer Park, located along Sellmeyer Lane.

The designs on the survey include concepts that were suggested by the community, which also include the estimated cost of installation.

According to the city, the current budget for the project is $140,000.

Highland Village said all designs are multi-generational and feature play elements for kids ranging from 2-12 years old.

The Parks and Rec Board pointed out the seating options in the designs that might give parents some comfort while their kids play.

“We’re trying to make this for adults, too,” said Board Chairman Hogan Heathington. “Adults want to be there with their kids, but they’re going to want to be comfortable sitting, watching their kids.”

The board also pointed out the lack of a slide on Option E, which focuses more on climbing elements.

For more information and to fill out a preference survey, visit the park survey website.

Survey results will be presented to the Highland Village Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at its May meeting, where the board will recommend which option will be presented to City Council for consideration and approval.

The Parks and Rec Advisory Board made a few changes to the proposed designs since they were first presented at the April 20 meeting.