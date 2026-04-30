TeaCupFuls Boba Tea Shop plans to open another store in southern Denton County

One boba tea shop in southern Denton County isn’t enough for TeaCupFuls – the brand recently submitted plans to build another in Argyle.

According to a filing with the state, TeaCupFuls Boba Tea Shop will occupy one of the spaces at Argyle Station, located at the corner of Hwy 377 and Frenchtown Road.

Dan’s Bagels also recently opened in this shopping center.

In January, the boba tea brand submitted plans with the state to open its second Texas location along FM 2499 in Flower Mound.

Construction on that location is expected to be completed by the end of June.

The $75,000 in renovations at Argyle Station to prepare for TeaCupFuls to open is expected to start at the end of July and be completed by the end of October.

TeaCupFuls started in Bend, Oregon in 2017 and was inspired by founder Loana Perez’s Vietnamese heritage and passion for bringing people together.

According to its website, TeaCupFuls offers “authentic artisanal boba drinks” that are designed to cater to a variety of tastes and dietary needs.

However, the shop doesn’t want to be just another boba tea place, it hopes to create something unique for customers.

“Beyond serving delicious drinks, we aim to offer an unforgettable experience,” said the brand. “Our stores are cozy retreats where you can relax, unwind and enjoy a moment of peace amid your busy day.”

For more information on TeaCupFuls, visit the growing chain’s website.