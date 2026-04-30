Carrico: The most critical election in our town’s 52 year history

As a former Mayor of Double Oak, I feel compelled to write this letter to set the record straight as we approach the critical election on May 2, 2026. Whoever wins the three council seats this election will be able to drive the town’s agenda for the ensuing twenty-four months and perhaps beyond.

Much rhetoric has been disseminated over social media and the candidate’s forum. Not all is factual, and much is downright misinformation and fake news. In the absence of truth, people will believe the lies.

Mark Twain once said, “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes.”

So, let’s focus on the facts. All quotes below are pulled directly from the Candidates Forum hosted by The Cross Timbers Gazette on April 8, 2026, and are publicly available on the Town’s YouTube channel.

Public Safety Comes First

During my time in leadership, one thing was always clear: public safety is not negotiable.

The current council has delivered meaningful results:

A fully staffed police department—something previous leadership struggled to achieve

Increased investment in our Police Department and Volunteer Fire Department, including critical infrastructure upgrades

Protection of our EMS partnership with Flower Mound—avoiding what could have been a 2–3x tax increase and disruption in service

Hiring of a qualified police chief who has improved recruitment and retention

These are real, measurable outcomes that directly impact the safety of our residents.

Yet we’re hearing claims that the town is “spending way beyond its means” and suggestions that we should scale back. The reality is simple: public safety accounts for roughly 60% of the town’s budget and weakening it would directly affect response times and staffing.

Even more concerning, comments made publicly have already created uncertainty among members of our police department. That should give every voter pause.

Setting the Record Straight on Finances

I’ve also heard repeated claims that the town is overspending. That is not what the facts show. The town is in a stronger financial position today than it has been in years:

A clean audit with fully reconciled accounts

A professional financial system replaced outdated processes

Over $50,000 in annual savings through improved efficiency

The first-ever 5-year financial outlook for long-term planning

And let’s be clear, because this matters: the Town Council does not set your property value. The Denton County Appraisal District does that.

Good governance is not about avoiding investment—it’s about making smart decisions that protect the town’s future. That is what has been happening.

Experience Matters

Having served as a two term Alderman and two term Mayor, I can tell you that municipal government is complex. It requires a working understanding of budgeting, legal process, infrastructure, and public safety.

Some of the statements made by candidates raise serious concerns about that understanding.

For example:

On financial oversight, one candidate stated: “What I haven’t seen, is what is our balance sheet today compared to what it was three years ago.” — Chris Bump

On public safety investments: “Do I think that we have to have the ‘super-duper model cars’ that they have? I’m not quite sure… I’m not a car person.” — Linda Blesch

On governance and process: “The town council can ignore our recommendations from Planning and Zoning, which they have in the past.” — Dan McCormick

These statements are not just differences of opinion—they reflect misunderstandings of publicly available financial data, the role of the town council in decision-making, and the importance of properly equipping first responders.

This isn’t about politics. It’s about preparedness.

The current council inherited outdated systems from prior administrations and a lack of financial clarity. They’ve worked to rebuild those foundations with professional management, accountability, and long-term planning.

That kind of progress requires both experience and execution.

Development: Facts, Not Fear

There has also been confusion around the proposed development at Simmons and Justin Road.

Here’s what I know to be true:

The land is privately owned and has been for sale for years

The Town does not control whether it is sold

The council has gone above and beyond by hosting multiple public input sessions

Any claims of what retails stores could possibly be built is hearsay. The developer has not disclosed which store(s) could anchor the proposed development, and this is standard as developers typically sign NDAs with retailers

There is a process set by Texas State Law and is required to follow. The mayor and council have followed that process, and no final decisions have been made

The Town’s responsibility is to ensure any development meets our standards and protects residents—not to stop private landowners from selling their property.

That’s how responsible governance works.

A Decision About the Future

This election is about more than opinions; it’s about performance and judgment.

As someone who has served this town, I believe strongly that leadership should be grounded in facts, experience, and accountability. Not misinformation.

We have a choice:

Continue with leadership that has delivered results and strengthened Double Oak

Or take a giant step backwards based on claims that simply don’t hold up under scrutiny

I encourage every voter to look carefully at the record, separate fact from fiction, and make an informed decision.

Double Oak deserves nothing less than safety for the citizens, proven financial stewardship, and remain independent as our Founders envisioned.

Bernard V. Carrico Jr.

Former Mayor of Double Oak

Double Oak, TX