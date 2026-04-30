Southern Denton County city approved for film production development

The next time a show or movie comes on TV, it might have scenes that were filmed in Roanoke.

A press release Monday from the Texas Film Commission revealed the city was approved as a Media Production Development Zone (MPDZ), meaning production sites are encouraged to be built throughout Roanoke.

The MPDZ was established by the 81st Texas Legislature in 2009 and incentivizes media production facilities through sales and use tax exemptions for the construction, maintenance, expansion, improvement or renovation of such facilities.

“Texas’ growing media production industry supports local job creation and brings new revenue into communities across our great state,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “I congratulate the City of Roanoke on their designation as a Media Production Development Zone. The Texas Film Commission works with our community partners to leverage the tools needed to help innovative entrepreneurs and hardworking Texans to thrive.”

According to the Film Commission, the tax exemptions are allowed at qualified facilities for up to a two-year period.

Media production facilities include animation/CGI studios, post production facilities, sound stages, video game development studios and production office space.

“Congratulations to the City of Roanoke, Mayor Gierisch and the City Council for being designated as a Media Production Development Zone by the Texas Film Commission,” said Representative Ben Bumgarner. “This designation highlights the economic and cultural significance of the City of Roanoke not only within the DFW Metroplex, but across the state of Texas.”

Roanoke received an application from production company Film and Music LLC, which allowed the city to to begin the MPDZ approval process.

With the approval, Film and Music LLC will renovate the former Craft & Vine building in downtown Roanoke to have three studios, production offices and an editing space.

“Roanoke’s designation as a Media Production Development Zone is a strong step toward driving job creation and economic growth in our region,” said Senator Tan Parker. “It opens the door to new investment, supports both creative and technical careers, and positions North Texas as a destination for innovation in media and production. This is how Texas stays competitive and leads.”

In August 2025, major developer Hillwood, Paramount Pictures and the producers from the hit show “Landman” partnered to bring a TV studio to AllianceTexas in north Fort Worth.

According to previous reporting, it is expected to be the largest TV studio in Texas.

Taylor Sheridan, whose production team produced Landman and other TV shows on Paramount, has a history of filming in North Texas.

In addition to filming around the AllianceTexas development, the production teams has also filmed for its various shows in Lewisville, Fort Worth and other suburbs.

Recently, Sheridan’s company has been filming Frisco King, a spinoff of Tusla King, in nearby cities of Southlake and Keller.

The Texas Film Commission is part of the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office, which aims to help grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as a premier destination for film, television, commercial and video game production.

For more information on the MPDZ program, visit the Film Commission’s website.