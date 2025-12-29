Second person succumbs to injuries days after FM 407 crash in Flower Mound

A second person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday morning in Flower Mound.

Vince Pasquale, 86, of Lantana passed away on Sunday night after sustaining serious injuries in the accident. His wife, Nora, 78, died shortly after the crash on Friday.

Police said the collision, involving a Nissan Maxima sedan and a GMC pickup truck, occurred around 11:41 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of FM 407 near FM 2499 in front of the McDonald’s restaurant amid heavy post-holiday traffic.

According to a witness who was driving behind the pickup truck, the sedan driven by the Pasquales was attempting a left turn from westbound FM 407 into the McDonald’s parking lot when it was struck by a pickup truck traveling eastbound on FM 407 in the right lane. The witness said the pickup truck T-boned the sedan, then the driver exited his truck to check on the occupants. The witness estimated traffic was moving at the speed limit, about 45 to 50 mph, and said the collision appeared sudden and unexpected.

Another passenger in the sedan, a 73-year-old Flower Mound woman, was treated for minor injuries. The driver of the truck, a 43-year-old Lantana man, was not injured, police said.

No citations were issued to the truck driver, police said.