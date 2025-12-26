Two-vehicle collision in Flower Mound claims life of Lantana resident

A Lantana woman was killed Friday afternoon and three others were hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash along a busy stretch of road in Flower Mound.

Police said the collision, involving a Nissan Maxima sedan and a GMC pickup truck, occurred around 11:41 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of FM 407 near FM 2499 in front of the McDonald’s restaurant amid heavy post-holiday traffic.

According to a witness, fire crews had to cut the roof off of the sedan to extricate a person.

The victim, a passenger in the Nissan, was identified as 78-year-old Nora Pasquale of Lantana, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver of the Nissan, an 86-year-old Lantana man, was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition, while another passenger, a 73-year-old Flower Mound woman, was treated for minor injuries. The driver of the GMC, a 43-year-old Lantana man, was not injured, police said.

Eastbound FM 407 was closed for several hours as crash investigators worked the scene. No additional details about the cause of the crash were released by police.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.