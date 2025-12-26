Noon-Year’s Eve: Shops at Highland Village to ring in new year early

Christmas has passed and the New Year is just around the corner. An event at The Shops at Highland Village aims to give families a chance to celebrate without staying up late.

The Shops will ring in the New Year with a balloon drop at noon so families can celebrate together on Wednesday.

According to The Shops, the event will be held at the center’s outdoor event center, The Backyard.

It will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and there will be a live DJ, face painting, games, costumed characters and a photo experience.

“This event is perfect for families seeking a fun, safe and engaging way to celebrate the season together,” said The Shops at Highland Village in a press release.

The countdown to noon will culminate with a balloon drop, which will have some balloons that will be redeemable for special prizes.

In addition, a stilt walker and other festive surprises will also be featured during the early New Year celebration.