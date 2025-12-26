Boys soccer preview: Returning talent fuels optimism for local soccer programs

The 2025-26 boys soccer season is right around the corner and local programs are preparing for what promises to be another competitive year on the pitch.

Southern Denton County was well represented in the 2024-25 postseason with five area teams reaching the playoffs.

With a strong group of returning players and emerging talent across several programs, this season could be even better.

Argyle finished last season with a 15-4-3 overall record and captured the District 6-5A championship.

Coach Chance Rose said confidence is high entering the new season.

“We are excited to take on this season knowing we have a target on our back,” Rose said. “The players have accepted the challenge that maintaining success is harder than achieving it initially. Our district is very challenging, but we feel we have the talent, work ethic and mindset to go out there and compete for another district championship.”

Rose said key returning players include Bentley Mitteis, Michael Oduwole, Beckham Burns, Santiago Salcedo, Logan Cravens and Trevor Carrington.

Argyle finished 8-1-3 in district play last season. To make another deep playoff run, Rose said chemistry in the attacking third will be critical.

“We have a decent amount of new faces that are young and talented, partnered with an extremely strong and experienced defensive unit,” Rose said. “Our ability to turn our strong defense into meaningful attacking opportunities will determine how far we can go.”

At Liberty Christian, the Warriors are looking to bounce back from a 4-8-2 season in 2024-25, which included a 1-5 district record.

LCS has started the new season strong, opening 8-1 through its first nine matches. Coach Jorge Anduray said he has been encouraged by what he has seen.

“Things are shaping up pretty well,” Anduray said. “We’re on really strong footing here.”

Players to watch for the Warriors include Edgar Juarez, Jonah Sullivan, Carter Holmes, Jack Capra, Mike Wilson and Henry Edmondson.

With a solid core of returning players, Anduray said consistency and health will be key to returning to the playoffs.

“We have to continue to play like we are playing right now,” Anduray said. “We just have to stay healthy and continue to play our style and I think we will have a decent shot.”

In Denton, Guyer finished third in district last season with a 9-8-4 overall record and won its bi-district playoff game.

Coach Nicholas Klitgaard said he is optimistic despite losing a bulk of his veterans to graduation.

“We graduated 18 seniors last year, so this season’s journey will be fairly new for most of our team,” Klitgaard said. “We feel that we have a competitive squad that can go make it tough on our opponents, but we know there is a lot of room for growth as the season progresses.”

Klitgaard said forward/midfielder Alexandre Leon de Magalhaes will be a key contributor after posting nine goals and two assists last season.

“He really showed out in the playoffs with four playoff goals in our two matches,” Klitgaard said. “He will be relied upon this year as the fulcrum of our attack and our offensive captain.”

Defender Kaiden Parham and goalkeeper Fletcher Webb, who tallied seven shutouts last season, are expected to anchor the defense.

Guyer finished 6-6-4 in district play and was eliminated in the area round.

“We will have to take it one match at a time and continue to grow as a team,” Klitgaard said. “The road will be tough with so many new faces to the varsity squad and our district being one of the most competitive districts in North Texas.”

Flower Mound is coming off a rebuilding season in which the Jaguars went 2-14-3 overall.

Coach David Doyle said his team has put in the work heading into the new season.

“The players have worked hard to get ready for the season,” Doyle said. “We are a young team and I am looking forward to see how they do.”

Doyle said seniors Andrew Muniu, Sebastian Lopez Silva and Okko Keranen will be counted on for leadership.

Flower Mound finished 1-10-3 in district play last season, which Doyle said stemmed from not being able to close out games. It’s something he knows will better the team’s record if it’s improved.

“We gave up a lot of late goals last season and missed good opportunities to win some games,” Doyle said. “Turning those situations in our favor will give us a chance to make the playoffs.”

Marcus finished last season 9-7-5 overall and was eliminated by McKinney Boyd in the first round of the playoffs.

Coach Sam Garza said he is eager to see what his new team can accomplish.

“Should be a fun year,” Garza said. “It’s always hard to tell when you go a whole semester without getting tested by other opponents, but I’m just excited that the season is finally here.”

Marcus returns 11 players and has 18 seniors on the roster.

“We will be relying on that core to take us over the top this season,” Garza said.

Ethan Garza, an all-district selection in 2024-25, is one of the players to watch.

“It’s going to take a collective effort,” Garza said. “But we will be relying on this strong senior class to lead the group.”

In Justin, Northwest finished 7-9-3 overall last season and narrowly missed the playoffs with a 6-8-2 district record.

Coach Isaac Linnabary said his team is ready to push into the postseason.

“We feel pretty good about our chances in the district this season,” Linnabary said. “It is one of the toughest districts around and will be very competitive, but we’re looking forward to hopefully being right there at the end fighting for a playoff spot.”

Linnabary said Northwest returns a strong group of seniors, led by forwards Mauricio Hernandez and Bayden Pitts, along with defender William Schoenberger. Junior Caris Sela, last season’s leading goal scorer, and goalkeeper Seth Lowe also return.

“We’re going to have to limit our mistakes in the back and continue our success scoring goals from last season,” Linnabary said. “We will also need to pull off a few results that, on paper, we shouldn’t. If we can keep focused this season and stay disciplined, anything is possible.”

Sela also shined on the football field in the fall, recording an impressive stat line in a district matchup against Eaton in September.

Down in Trophy Club, the Byron Nelson boys finished 11-7-4 overall last season, which has coach Ryan Dunlevy optimistic with this year’s strong trio of players.

“The team looks good right now,” Dunlevy said. “I’m excited to see what they’re able to accomplish this season.”

Co-Utility Player of the Year Ryder Balch, all-district selection Josiah Lucas and Chase Whitmire should lead the way for the Bobcats this season.

Nelson reached the third round of the playoffs last season before coming up short against Dallas Jesuit in an overtime loss. To have a good season this year, Dunlevy said it will take focus.

“The players will have to use the lessons learned during their time in high school to find a way to be successful,” Dunlevy said. “We currently have four freshmen on varsity this year.”

