Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our December 2025 issue.

Golf University by Golf Everywhere, offering golf lessons, is now open at 120 Main St. #L126, Highland Village.

Liquor King, a DFW chain offering spirits, wines, cigars and craft beers, is now open in the former Holiday Liquor store at 2300 Highland Village Rd. #100, Highland Village.

Argyle Party and Gift, offering gifts, cards, spirit items, flowers, balloons, and baked goods, has relocated to 702 US 377 N., Argyle.

Zio Al’s Pizza & Pasta, a DFW chain offering pizza, pasta, sandwiches and wings with late night hours, is expected to open by next spring at 3750 Long Prairie Rd. #120, Flower Mound.

Function Coffee Co. and Crave Cookies plan to open next spring in the space formerly occupied by Pharmacy Plus at 101 Plaza Place in Northlake Commons.

Papa’s John Pizza and Chipotle are coming to Lantana Town Center on the northwest corner of FM 407 and Blanco Drive late next year.

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.