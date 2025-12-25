Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Oct. 21, a resident came home to find the front door wide open and the family cat gone — prompting a police search for a possible intruder. Officers combed the house and found no signs of forced entry, leaving only one likely suspect: Earl Grey, the crafty cat, who apparently let himself out and was later discovered visiting a neighbor’s home down the street.

On Oct. 21, a mysterious call to 911 ended quickly after just some heavy breathing. On a call back, officers found out the culprit was a child that was playing with an old phone. The parent said they didn’t think the phone could still call 911.

On Oct. 22, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person after an Argyle High School senior was found sitting outside a home while participating in the “senior assassin” water-gun game. The resident was concerned about it so officers asked the student to find another spot.

On Nov. 3, a herd of cows were determined to improve their spelling for those Chick-fil-A billboards by walking toward Argyle Middle School slowing down morning traffic. Officers escorted them back to their pen, putting the traffic jam out to pasture.

On Nov. 3, a resident came into the police station reporting somebody had stolen $1,544. But, it wasn’t cash or even credit card charges– the suspect redeemed 154,400 American Airlines Advantage Miles and presumably enjoyed a nice first class flight.

On Nov. 7, a disgruntled employee at Bazooka Charlie’s Barber Co. refused to leave, so police got involved. Apparently they didn’t make the cut.

On Nov. 11, a plumbing company’s truck backed into a resident’s mailbox and darted off, leaving coupons and credit card offers spread all over the road. Officers caught up with the culprit and gave them a return address to go settle up with the homeowner.

On Nov. 13, a resident called police insisting a neighbor’s chimney “smelled like death” and claiming the homeowners were contract killers with “predator eyes.” He said they were tearing down the chimney to hide the bodies and informed officers he’d be livestreaming their investigation “in case anything happens.” When police checked, the chimney was perfectly intact, the homeowners were baffled, and absolutely nothing smelled like death except the caller’s theory. As officers noted in the report: “Caller keeps stating we will see him on the news.”

Catch up on past Argyle Police Blotters here.