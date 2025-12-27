Denton County residents can now pay their property taxes online

Denton County residents have a new way to pay their property taxes online, a move county officials say could save time and money on gas and postage.

The county said residents who still pay by paper check will have time to become familiar with the online system before the Jan. 31 payment deadline. Officials also noted the U.S. Postal Service recently announced mail will be postmarked only at major distribution centers, not local post offices, a change that could lead to delays and potential late penalties for residents who pay by mail.

“While we recognize mail that is postmarked before the deadline as being on time, the delay in mail being postmarked could cause someone to incur a penalty,” said Denton County Tax Assessor/Collector Dawn Waye. “We want to make sure everyone knows about the online options before the upcoming deadline.”

Residents can go to www.dentoncounty.gov and click the front-page button labeled “Property Tax Records.”

Then, on the property tax records page, select how you want to search for your property, by account number or your name.

According to the county, residents must enter their last name first, followed by a space and then the first letter or their full first name.

Once the property is located, residents can select it and add their property tax to the cart in the lower right-hand side of the page.

Choose the “make payment” button on the next page and it will take residents to the payment options that are available.

The county said individuals can also visit taxweb.dentoncounty.gov/search to go directly to the property tax records page.

“We want to make this as secure and easy as possible for all of our residents,” said Waye. “And save them a trip to one of our six locations.”

