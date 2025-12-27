Christmas tree recycling programs open in Flower Mound, Highland Village

Residents of Flower Mound and Highland Village have several options to recycle or dispose of their live Christmas trees following the holiday season.

In Flower Mound, the town’s annual live Christmas tree recycling program runs through Sunday, Jan. 4. Flower Mound Parks and Recreation will mulch live, unflocked Christmas trees daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Gerault Park, 1200 Gerault Road. Residents may take mulch for personal use but must bring their own containers.

The program is available to residents only and is not open to commercial Christmas tree businesses. Trees must be free of flocking, nails, lights, ornaments and other decorations. Lumber and trash will not be accepted.

Flower Mound residents may also place their live trees at the curb on their regular trash collection day for pickup by Republic Services. Town officials encourage residents to double-check trees to ensure all ornaments and lights have been removed before disposal.

In Highland Village, residents can recycle live Christmas trees at Brazos Park through Friday, Jan. 9. Trees should be dropped off in the designated parking lot at the park, located at 190 Brazos Blvd., with all decorations removed.

As an alternative to disposal, residents can repurpose live trees at home by using them as bird feeders or adding them to compost piles, allowing the trees to naturally return nutrients to the soil.