Double Oak fills council vacancy with longtime resident Geri Smith

Following the resignation of council member Janet Robertson in December, the Double Oak Town Council has appointed a new member to fill her seat and serve for the remaining five months of her unexpired term.

Robertson stepped down citing travel demands related to her professional career, which she said would prevent her from effectively fulfilling her duties on the Town Council.

At its Dec. 15 meeting, the council appointed Geri Smith to serve the remainder of the term. Smith has lived in Double Oak since 2002 and brings more than 25 years of management experience with Accenture, where she worked in leadership roles.

Smith currently volunteers as president of the Northeast Tarrant Tennis Association, which serves more than 1,200 tennis and pickleball players, and also serves as secretary for her homeowners association. Town officials said her background in leadership and community service made her a strong candidate for the position.

Smith and her husband raised their three sons in Double Oak, and she said she looks forward to serving residents and contributing fresh perspectives to the council.

The next Double Oak Town Council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 5 at Town Hall.