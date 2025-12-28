Crazy Cool Family: Setting our eyes on the prize

“Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God. Consider him who endured such opposition from sinners, so that you will not grow weary and lose heart.” -Hebrews 12:1-3

OK, I have a question for us. How did Jesus go to the cross and endure incredible pain and humiliation with joy – I repeat, joy — and we throw a huge fit when we get home and they missed the waffle fries in our Chick-Fil-A order?

And then it says, “He endured opposition from sinners.” Well, we can relate to that. We certainly have a lot of sinners around us, right? If only those people were not sinners and would do things right, we would have a lot more joy, wouldn’t we?

But it doesn’t say he had perfect people around him. He had joy and did not grow weary and lose heart even though the sinners around him were causing him tremendous pain and humiliation.

Wow. Wow. Wow.

What if we were parents like that? What if we had joy and did not grow weary and lose heart? What impact would that have on our family? I mean, think about it. I know we can’t be perfect like Jesus, but what if consistently you came into your family every day with joy and energy and life?

Do you think it would make a difference for your spouse? Do you think it would make a difference for your kids?

The answer is yes. So here’s another question for us. How do we become the parent full of joy and energy and life? Can we learn something from Jesus to help us become that parent? How did Jesus not grow weary and lose heart in a most difficult time of life?

Simple, really. Not easy, but simple. Jesus looked past his circumstances to the future. He had faith in his future outcome which helped him overcome his difficult present.

It says, “For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.” He could picture where he was going – back to his Father – and he believed in it so much it allowed him to endure his present circumstances with joy!

How does this apply to us today? We learn to fix our eyes on the prize.

The prize in our families is a family who loves each other and takes care of each other. A family that has fun together. A family where everyone has purpose and is working to fulfill that purpose. A family free from the distractions of the world and the strength to withstand how it wants to pull us down.

You know what that family needs? A parent who does not lose heart! A parent who brings energy and hope and life and love to their family every day! A parent who believes the best for their children and has faith in the future! As we fix our eyes on the prize, our actions start to lead our family toward that prize.

That parent is able to be that parent by looking past their circumstances and fixing their eyes on the prize, believing in the goodness to come for their family and being a part of bringing that goodness.

The example of Jesus works for everyone – we follow the example of the greatest teacher and human who ever lived – but if you are a Christian, it works even better because we have a faith that God is good, that the cross Jesus endured was for us, that our Creator loves us, and that with God everything is possible.