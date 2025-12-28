The Arts: A voice for the local arts steps aside

Ron Miller is one of those people who wasn’t born in Texas but got here as soon as he could. Born in West Virginia, his parents moved to Texas when he was 6 months old, and he has enjoyed life here ever since. He attended school in Dallas and maintained an interest in choral music throughout his youth.

Ron spent 3½ years in Germany while serving in the U.S. Air Force, later earning a degree in electrical engineering. He worked for General Motors for his entire career, both in Texas and Michigan. A fraternity brother introduced him to his wife, Janis, and together they have two sons and two grandchildren. While working for GM in Michigan, Ron continued singing and performed with a community chorus in Detroit.

Following 9/11, Ron retired, returned to Texas and finally had the time to pursue his passion for the arts. In doing so, he helped shape the arts landscape in Flower Mound.

When he couldn’t find a local choral program that suited him, Ron and Janis founded the Voices of Flower Mound in 2006, meeting around the piano in their living room. The group began with 16 singers and now boasts more than 80 active members. Under the direction of Dr. Arturo Ortega, Voices has traveled extensively, performing in Europe and South America and even at Carnegie Hall. It remains a popular local organization with a full schedule of annual concerts and community appearances. By pursuing his love of singing, Ron helped build a thriving organization that supports the arts and invites residents to enjoy high-quality music close to home.

While establishing Voices, Ron noticed an ad seeking applicants for the Town of Flower Mound’s Boards and Commissions. He was appointed to the Parks, Arts and Library (PALS) Board, where he quickly realized that most agenda items focused on parks rather than the arts. As vice chair, he was often the only member advocating for arts programming.

Determined to give the arts a stronger voice, Ron approached town leaders and stressed the need for greater support. His efforts paid off. He transitioned from vice chair of the PALS Board to chair of the newly created Cultural Arts Commission — a role he held for 15 years until his retirement in September. Such long service is rare, and during that time, Ron routinely invited town leaders to local arts events to build awareness and support.

Today, Flower Mound’s arts efforts continue to grow with new programs, discussions about an arts center, expanded public art and more opportunities for local artists to share their work. The arts have come a long way since Ron first stepped into his leadership role.

Ron believes that as communities mature, they must offer more than basic services. Building a robust arts program, he said, strengthens community ties and enriches residents’ lives. He remains grateful to town leadership for prioritizing the arts.

We wish Ron well in his retirement from the Cultural Arts Commission. He will be greatly missed. His calm leadership, steady vision and dedication to the arts have left a lasting mark on Flower Mound.

Happy retirement, Ron.